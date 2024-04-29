Loading... Loading...

On Monday, the major U.S. stock indices finished positively, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing 0.4% up at 38,386.09, the S&P 500 increasing by 0.32% to 5,116.17, and the Nasdaq rising by 0.35% to 15,983.08.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN

The stock of the electric vehicle maker surged by 81.01% to close at $5.72 after the company announced that the California Air Resources Board approved the 2024 Mullen THREE for the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). This announcement sparked a significant rise in the company’s shares.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Amazon’s stock saw a modest increase of 0.75% to close at $180.96. The e-commerce giant is set to report its first-quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday. Analysts are expecting Amazon to report a first-quarter revenue of $142.47 billion.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI

SoFi Technologies’ shares dropped by 10.48% to $7.05 after the company reported its fiscal first-quarter 2024 results. The company’s adjusted revenue increased 26% year-on-year to $580.648 million, beating the consensus of $555.997 million. The results led to a reversal in the company’s stock gains.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR

MicroStrategy’s stock rose slightly by 0.83% to close at $1,292.97. The company reported its first-quarter financial results after the bell Monday, revealing that it now holds 214,400 Bitcoins BTC/USD. The results showed a year-over-year decrease of 5.51% in quarterly sales, missing the analyst consensus estimate.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares soared by 15.31% to $194.05 following the company’s achievement in passing a significant milestone for its full self-driving (FSD) technology in China. The news sparked a dramatic rally in Tesla’s share price.

