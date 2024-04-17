Taiwan Semiconductor, ARM Holdings, Alcoa, Alibaba, And Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Wednesday saw U.S. stocks closing on a downward trend, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipping 0.1% to 37,753.31, the S&P 500 falling 0.6% to 5,022.21, and the Nasdaq also concluding the day lower by 1.1% at 15,683.37.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM
Taiwan Semiconductor’s shares dipped by 0.55% to close at $139.03, with an intraday high and low of $142.57 and $137.36 respectively. The company’s shares traded lower due to ASML Holding N.V. reporting worse than expected results. Taiwan Semiconductor is set to report earnings on Thursday.
Arm Holdings Plc ARM
Arm Holdings’ shares fell by 11.99% to close at $107.56. The stock’s intraday high was $122.68, and the low was $107.01. The shares traded lower in sympathy with ASML Holding N.V., which reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results.
See Also: Crypto Markets Tumble Following Iran’s Drone Attack Against Israel, Investor Warns Of Continued Selloff
Alcoa Corporation AA
Alcoa’s shares dropped by 1.50% to close at $35.55, with an intraday high and low of $37.48 and $35.21 respectively. The company reported its first-quarter financial results after the bell on Wednesday, with quarterly losses of 81 cents per share and revenue of $2.6 billion, beating the $2.56 billion analyst consensus estimate.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA
Alibaba’s shares fell by 1.13% to close at $68.82. The stock’s intraday high was $70.01, and the low was $68.72. The company introduced its Logistics Marketplace, which led to a slight decrease in its shares.
Tesla, Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s shares dipped by 1.06% to close at $155.45, with an intraday high and low of $158.33 and $153.78 respectively. CEO Elon Musk explained the rationale behind the removal of inventory discounts on its cars in the U.S., citing the need to simplify the company's complex sales system.
Photo by Jirapong Manustrong on Shutterstock
Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.
Read Next: Delta Flight Returns To Atlanta After Takeoff: Boeing 757 ‘Yawing Aggressively’
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.