On Tuesday, the main U.S. stock indexes closed with varied results: the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.2% to reach 37,798.97, while the S&P 500 dipped by 0.2% to 5,051.41. The Nasdaq, on the other hand, saw a slight increase of 0.1% to 15,865.25.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Netflix Inc. NFLX closed the day with a 1.71% increase at $617.52. The stock hit an intraday high of $622.45 and a low of $607.5. Its 52-week range is $315.62 to $639. Netflix is set to report its first-quarter financial results on Thursday, April 18, 2024, after market close.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC saw a 10.12% increase, closing at $2.72. The stock’s intraday high was $2.89 and the low was $2.38. Its 52-week range is $2.38 to $62.3. AMC shares were trending across social media on Tuesday. “Personally, I think it’s inconceivable that AMC would have to restructure like Regal Cinemas did and file for Chapter 11,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL rose by 1.12% to close at $41.50. The stock’s intraday high was $41.72 and the low was $40.1. Its 52-week range is $33.68 to $58.23. United Airlines reported first-quarter revenue of $12.539 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $12.4 billion.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA skyrocketed by 248.57% to close at $6.1. The stock’s intraday high was $8.6 and the low was $2.43. Its 52-week range is $1.66 to $402. WiSA Technologies’ unit WiSA Association executed its fourth 5-year WiSA E licensing agreement with a fourth major HDTV/PTV (Projection TV) brand.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA closed the day down by 2.71% at $157.11. The stock hit an intraday high of $158.19 and a low of $153.75. Its 52-week range is $152.37 to $299.29. Tesla has reportedly put on hold the development of its low-cost vehicle.

