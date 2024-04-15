What's Going On With Spirit Airlines Stock Today?

Loading... Loading...

Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE said it expects a first-quarter FY24 revenue of about $1.265 billion against the previous estimate of $1.250 billion – $1.280 billion and the consensus of $1.273 billion.

The company also sees first-quarter capital expenditures of about $30 million, primarily related to expenditures related to the building of Spirit’s new headquarters campus in Dania Beach, Florida, and purchases of spare parts.

Spirit Airlines estimates it ended the first quarter of 2024 with $1.2 billion of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and short-term investment securities and $300 million of liquidity under the company's revolving credit facility.

The company sees an adjusted operating margin for the quarter of (14.5)% – (13.5)% from the previous outlook of (15)% – (12)%.

On March 26, 2024, Spirit entered into an agreement with International Aero Engines, LLC (IAE), an affiliate of Pratt & Whitney, pursuant to which IAE will provide Spirit with a monthly credit through the end of 2024.

The estimated impact of the agreement on Spirit's liquidity for the full year 2024 is currently expected to be between $150 million and $200 million.

Price Action: SAVE shares are trading higher by 8.6% at $4.54 on the last check Monday.

