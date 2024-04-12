Genius Group Launches Its First Sovereign AI Education Ecosystem: Details

Loading... Loading...

Genius Group Ltd GNS has launched Singapore Genius City, the company’s first Sovereign AI Education Ecosystem.

The project will deliver end-to-end AI education and acceleration courses to students, entrepreneurs, businesses and institutions.

The courses will be launched in Singapore’s Central Business District at Genius Central Singapore, a combined event venue, classroom, co-working space, bar and cafe based in China Square.

Courses will also be available online through the company’s Edtech Platform GeniusU and students can build personalized teams of AI Avatars and AI Assistants with Genius Team AI.

“Singapore has been a role model for cities seeking to build AI competitiveness, with the publication of its National AI Strategy 2.0, the launch of the AI Trailblazers Initiative with Google creating over 100 AI projects, the announcement of its S$1 billion funding for AI investments and its commitment to triple the AI talent pool all taking place in the last nine months,” said CEO Roger Hamilton.

In September 2024, Genius City Singapore will be launching the AI Summit, ExO AI Accelerator and AI Certification Programs.

Price Action: GNS shares are trading higher by 0.85% at $0.4730 on the last check Friday.

Image: Shutterstock/ MD Duran