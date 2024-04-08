TASL And Satellogic Launch TSAT-1A Satellite Into Orbit

Loading... Loading...

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Satellogic Inc. SATL successfully launched the TSAT-1A satellite via SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on April 7, 2024, at 23:16 UTC, marking a milestone in their aerospace collaboration.

TSAT-1A was built at TASL’s Karnataka, India, facility, a result of the TASL-Satellogic partnership formed in November 2023 to create an advanced EO satellite in India, combining Satellogic’s expertise and TASL’s integration skills.

TSAT-1A will offer enhanced optical satellite images with greater collection efficiency and faster delivery powered by its multispectral and hyperspectral technologies.

Satellogic assisted with knowledge transfer, essential components, IP licensing, and the construction of an AIT facility in India as part of its direct satellite sales services.

“This illustrates the flexibility of Satellogic’s Space Systems program, offering governments and enterprises the ability to tailor a proven satellite model for their specific needs, and reach orbit within a favorable timeframe,” commented Emiliano Kargieman, CEO at Satellogic.

Price Action: SATL shares traded lower by 1.27% at $1.53 on Monday.

