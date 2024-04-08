Target Introduces TruScan Tech To Combat Self-Checkout Theft: Report

Loading... Loading...

Target Corp TGT is reportedly implementing TruScan technology, utilizing cameras to detect unscanned items, prompting shoppers and enhancing security.

According to internal documents, TruScan is slated for deployment across all Target stores this year, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The technology aims to address repeated incidents of unscanned items, utilizing audio and visual cues for shoppers.

Target and other U.S. retailers face growing challenges with theft at self-checkout stations, leading to strategic shifts.

The surge in theft incidents has compelled retailers to explore innovative solutions, including technology upgrades and staffing adjustments.

Target’s move to enhance self-checkout security follows Dollar General Corp‘s DG decision to revamp stations in high-theft areas.

Kroger Co KR, likewise, acknowledged the rise in organized theft and is planning to invest in preventive technologies, as per the report.

Price Action: TGT shares traded lower by 0.19% at $171.44 on the last check Monday.

