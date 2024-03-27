'You're About To Get A Sale' On Nvidia: Jim Cramer Shares Insight On Buying During Pullbacks

Loading... Loading...

CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer encouraged investors to view potential market pullbacks as opportunities rather than threats. He suggested that a pullback could be on the horizon and advised investors to prepare by raising some cash.

What Happened: Cramer, on Wednesday, referred to the results of CNBC’s Delivering Alpha Stock Survey, where a majority of investors predicted an imminent market correction. He urged investors to welcome the decline and use it as an opportunity to buy quality stocks at lower prices, reported CNBC.

He stated, “I think people are right to expect a pullback here. But that’s not a reason to head for the hills. Instead, you want to raise a little cash, watch the market broaden — as it is doing — and then buy your favorite tech stocks when they come down.”

He likened pullbacks to rain and portfolios to plants, emphasizing that both are essential for growth. Cramer also advised investors to ride out some of the turbulence, warning that constantly trying to avoid pullbacks could lead to missing out on the next rally.

Cramer specifically mentioned NVIDIA Corp NVDA as a potential buying opportunity during a pullback, expressing confidence in the company’s future prospects.

"If you don't own Nvidia already, you know what? You're about to get a sale," Cramer said. "And if you do own it already, just stick with it, because it's way too hard to swap out and then swap back in at the right level."

Why It Matters: This advice from Cramer comes at a time when the market is experiencing significant fluctuations. Earlier in the week, Cramer highlighted Super Micro Computer SMCI as a key player in the tech infrastructure industry, emphasizing its importance beyond being a mere subsidiary of Nvidia.

Meanwhile, Bank of America’s technical strategist Stephen Suttmeier predicts a 34% surge in the S&P 500 by the end of 2026, suggesting a continued bull rally.

However, UBS anticipates significant market turbulence in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, driven by the stark policy differences between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Investors are thus facing a complex and uncertain market landscape, making Cramer’s advice particularly timely and relevant.

