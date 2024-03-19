Navigating New Waters: Thyssenkrupp Reveals Marine Systems Sale Talks With Carlyle

Loading... Loading...

Thyssenkrupp AG TKAMY and the global investment firm The Carlyle Group Inc CG are evaluating cooperation on the planned separation of the marine business, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

The companies agreed to conduct an in-depth examination and valuation (due diligence) of Thyssenkrupp’s marine business.

The subject of this review is a possible partial sale of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to Carlyle.

The involvement of Carlyle does not rule out the parallel examination of further separation options on the capital market. At the same time, Thyssenkrupp revealed talks with the German government on the state’s participation in the marine business.

Dr. Volkmar Dinstuhl, member of the Executive Board of Thyssenkrupp, said, “The participation of a private equity company is one of several options we are currently investigating for the separation of our marine business. With the active involvement of Carlyle, we are now taking the necessary next step and starting the phase of an open-ended assessment of the relevant business activities.”

Last year, the Supervisory Board of Thyssenkrupp gave a nod to the planned separation of the marine business.

