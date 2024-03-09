US Embassy In Russia Warns Of 'Imminent' Extremist Attack, Urges Citizens To Avoid Large Gatherings

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has issued a warning about an impending extremist attack in the Russian capital, advising American citizens to steer clear of large gatherings.

What Happened: The embassy did not provide further details about the nature of the threat but advised people to be vigilant of their surroundings.

“The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” the embassy said on its website.

The warning came shortly after Russia’s Federal Security Service or FSB disclosed that it had thwarted a planned shooting at a synagogue in Moscow by a cell linked to the Afghan arm of the Islamic State, reported Reuters.

See Also: Trump’s Victory Speech Dilemma: Media Struggles Over Allowing ‘Somebody To Knowingly Lie On Your Air’

The FSB stated that it had disrupted an attack on a synagogue in Moscow by a group affiliated with the Afghan branch of the Islamic State. The FSB also revealed that the Islamic State cell was operating in Russia’s Kaluga region and was preparing to attack the synagogue congregants using firearms.

However, at this point, it is not clear if the two statements are linked, the report noted.

Allies of the U.S., such as Britain, Canada, South Korea, and Latvia, echoed the U.S. cautionary message, advising their citizens against traveling to Russia. Most Western nations recommend refraining from all travel to Russia, urging their citizens to depart the country.

The U.S. has issued the most severe warning level for Russia, designating it as a red “4 – Do not travel,” aligning with advisories for countries such as Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, South Sudan, and Iran.

Why It Matters: The warning from the U.S. Embassy comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The U.S. has been actively disrupting Russia’s financial flows and imposing sanctions on Russian entities, as part of its strategy to hold Russia accountable for the war and the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Last month, the U.S. successfully disrupted financial flows between Russia and countries such as Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Kazakhstan. This was achieved through a warning to foreign financial institutions of potential sanctions, according to a senior U.S. Treasury official.

Loading... Loading...

Previously, it was also reported that the U.S. rejected an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire in Ukraine, as the Kremlin insisted on retaining control over all Ukrainian territory seized since the commencement of the invasion.

Read Next: Biden Wants Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos And Warren Buffett To Pay More Taxes: ‘No Billionaire Should Pay A Lower Federal Tax Rate Than A Teacher’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Felipe Simo on Unsplash