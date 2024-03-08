BP Reclaims £1.8M From Dismissed CEO's Pay Package

Loading... Loading...

BP Plc BP has reclaimed £1.8 million from the pay package of its former CEO Bernard Looney, following his dismissal in December 2023 for undisclosed relationships with employees.

Looney’s total remuneration for the year was £1.175 million, with bonuses and share awards worth £3 million revoked, according to a report from Reuters.

Murray Auchincloss, formerly overseeing finances under Looney, assumed the interim CEO role in September and was appointed permanent CEO in January.

Auchincloss earned a total of £8 million last year, succeeding Looney amid corporate reshuffling.

Recently, BP said it expects to buy back $3.5 billion of shares in the first half of 2024 and repurchase at least $14 billion through 2025.

Price Action: BP shares are trading higher by 0.52% at $36.62 on the last check Friday.

