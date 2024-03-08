United Airlines Tweaks Pilot Recruitment Plans Amid Boeing Setbacks: Report

Loading... Loading...

United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL is reportedly making strategic adjustments in response to delays and challenges with Boeing Company BA Max 10 aircraft.

United Airlines is modifying its pilot hiring strategy, delaying new aviator recruitment, and halting training classes, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The adjustments aim to navigate through ongoing certification and manufacturing delays at Boeing, the report added.

This decision follows the withdrawal of Boeing’s Max 10 aircraft from United’s flight plans for the current year.

Delivery delays and manufacturing issues at Boeing have compelled United Airlines to remove the Max 10 planes from its 2024 plans, as per the report.

Originally slated to receive 80 Max 10s this year, United’s decision underscores the significant impact of Boeing’s challenges on its operations.

The report further noted that United Airlines is exploring options to mitigate the impact of Boeing’s setbacks, including discussions to convert Max 10 orders to the Max 8 or 9 variant and considering additional acquisitions of Airbus SE EADSY A321neo aircraft in the coming years.

