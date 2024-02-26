Palo Alto Networks Launches 5G Security Solutions with Nvidia and Other Top Partners

Loading... Loading...

Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW has launched comprehensive private 5G security solutions and services in collaboration with leading private 5G partners.

This initiative aims to simplify network deployment, management, and security for organizations embarking on their 5G journey.

Anand Oswal, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Palo Alto Networks, highlighted the immense potential of 5G to transform the future, noting the complexity and security challenges of deploying such networks.

Also Read: Microsoft Detects Russian, Chinese AI Hackers: Is It Time To Add Cybersecurity To Your Portfolio?

The collaboration seeks to provide robust security solutions across the 5G ecosystem, addressing vulnerabilities that threat actors could exploit.

With 5G expected to significantly contribute to the global economy, ensuring the security of these networks is paramount. Palo Alto Networks’ security solutions, integrated with technologies and services from private 5G partners like Celona, Druid, Ataya, NETSCOUT, Nvidia Corp NVDA, and NTT DATA, aim to protect the entire 5G infrastructure.

These partnerships offer a variety of benefits, including secure radio networks, enhanced network visibility for informed policy decisions, optimized AI-powered applications for security, and comprehensive technology stacks for easy deployment and management of private 5G networks.

In February, Palo Alto Networks reported a fiscal second-quarter revenue growth of 19% year-over-year to $1.98 billion, which beat the consensus of $1.97 billion. The company reported quarterly EPS of $1.46, which beat analyst estimates of $1.30.

The cybersecurity stock gained 50% last year. Peer stock CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc CRWD gained over 158%.

Price Action: PANW shares are trading higher by 2.33% to $288.65 premarket on the last check Monday.

Also Read: Palo Alto Networks Faces $151.5M Verdict In Patent Lawsuit, Plans Post-Trial Actions: Report

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image by Michael Vi via Shutterstock