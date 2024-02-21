1970s Stagflation Scenario Looms Over US Stock Market, Warns JPMorgan: 'Bonds Significantly Outperformed Stocks'

Loading... Loading...

A looming threat of stagflation could prove detrimental to the US stock market, according to JPMorgan.

What Happened: The financial giant has expressed concerns about a potential economic scenario reminiscent of the 1970s. Stagflation, characterized by low growth and high inflation, could lead investors to prefer bonds over stocks, reported Business Insider.

JPMorgan’s note highlighted, “Equities were flat from 1967 to 1980, and with yields averaging above 7%, bonds significantly outperformed stocks.” An uptick in yields from options like private credit could have a dramatic effect on long-term portfolio performance.

The firm also cited the current geopolitical tensions as potential catalysts for stagflation, with parallels drawn to the conflicts of the 1970s. The firm believes that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, Russia’s invasions of Ukraine, and US-China tensions could lead to similar outcomes as the Vietnam and Middle East crises of the 1970s.

The combination of an uncertain geopolitical environment and high-interest rates could diminish liquidity, according to JPMorgan. The firm pointed out that public markets could be further disadvantaged compared to private markets due to potential volatility arising from political, geopolitical, and regulatory uncertainty.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has remarked that 2024 might mirror the 1970s due to substantial fiscal deficits, trade pattern shifts, and a commitment to significant government spending, all of which are considered inflationary.

Why It Matters: The warning from JPMorgan aligns with earlier predictions of a stagflationary period in 2024. In January, it was reported that escalating tensions in the Middle East and the Red Sea could lead to a stagflation scenario. This is a dreaded phenomenon for policymakers, as it leaves them hamstrung to act.

The potential stagflation also adds to the concerns raised by market strategist Jon Wolfenbarger, who warned of a significant stock market crash and a year-long recession in the U.S. economy. This was further compounded by the warning from JPMorgan’s Dimon of a potential global market ‘rebellion’ due to the escalating U.S. national debt.

