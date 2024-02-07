Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks ended firmly in the green on Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.4% to 38,677.36 for the day. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% to 4,995.06, while the Nasdaq was higher by 0.95% at 15,756.64.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL experienced a slight decline of 0.74%, closing at $63.24. Despite the dip, PayPal’s fourth-quarter revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $8.03 billion, beating consensus estimates. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, with total payment volumes up 15%. CEO Alex Chriss highlighted the company’s commitment to driving profitable growth and the focus on execution for long-term success.

Arm Holdings Plc. ARM saw a significant increase of 5.52%, closing at $77.01. Arm Holdings reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share, beating analyst estimates. Quarterly sales were $824 million, driven by strong demand for advanced Arm CPUs and higher royalty rates from Armv9-based chips. CEO Rene Haas emphasized the AI wave’s role in driving licensing growth.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO shares skyrocketed, closing up 1100.00% at $18. The company announced its intention to join the Communications Industry Association to foster IT innovation, marking a significant step towards integrating new technologies into various industries.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA traded lower by 5.87%, closing at $73.64. Alibaba reported third-quarter revenue growth of 5% year-on-year to $36.67 billion, slightly missing consensus estimates. The e-commerce giant also upsized its share buyback program to $25 billion, signaling confidence in its long-term value.

The Walt Disney Company DIS saw a minor decrease of 0.15%, closing at $99.14. Disney announced a $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games, marking its largest foray into gaming. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $23.5 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, with CEO Bob Iger highlighting Disney’s new era focused on growth across its segments.

Photo by Jirapong Manustrong on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day's trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.