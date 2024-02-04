Is Tesla's Cybertruck Heading To Germany? Speculation Grows After Successful China Tour

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc‘s TSLA famed electric pickup, the Cybertruck, may soon be making its way to Germany for a display tour, following its successful showcase in China, as per a prediction by a user.

What Happened: A user named Andre Fink speculated on social media platform X and Teslarati reported that the Cybertruck will be displayed at the Stuttgart Holzgerlingen delivery center, which is the largest Tesla center in Europe. The proposed date for the display could be sometime this spring, though the exact date remains unconfirmed.

The validity of these claims is yet to be confirmed, but the possibility cannot be ruled out considering Tesla’s recent Cybertruck showcases in multiple Chinese cities. However, Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, had previously stated that getting regulatory approval for road usage of the Cybertruck in China and Europe could be “very difficult.”

Cybertruck orders were previously opened in Europe and China, but were halted in May 2022 due to regulatory barriers. The Cybertruck’s size, design, and protruding stainless steel did not meet local pedestrian safety standards. Despite these hurdles, the potential display of the Cybertruck in Germany and possibly other parts of Europe is expected to draw large crowds, similar to its U.S. showings.

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck has faced its fair share of obstacles since its inception. Notably, Tesla had to recall the vehicle barely a month after its launch due to visibility issues with the warning lights. In January, Musk downplayed expectations of a swift Cybertruck rollout in China, stating that only some prototypes could be shipped for display. However, later that month, Tesla kicked off a Cybertruck tour in China, showcasing the vehicle in eight major cities.

Despite these hiccups, the Cybertruck continues to generate interest due to its high-tech features, such as its 48-volt architecture and “Etherloop” wiring system. However, it’s also worth noting that Tesla faced criticism for not delivering the promised value for the Cybertruck’s price, which has increased significantly since its initial estimates.

