Hydrogen Highway: Stellantis Gears Up With In-House Production Of Eco-Friendly Commercial Vans In Europe

Loading... Loading...

Chrysler parent Stellantis NV STLA Pro One commercial vehicle lineup disclosed expanding its production capabilities of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles with in-house production commencing now on both mid-size and large van offers in Hordain (France) and Gliwice (Poland), respectively.

The move reflects the company’s aim of expanding its range of zero-emission commercial vehicles and cementing its position in zero-emission propulsion in commercial vehicles in Europe.

Also Read: Stellantis Braces For Workforce Shake-Up: 539 Firings In America And 2,250 Temporary Layoffs In Italy

The company stated that its hydrogen fuel cell vans offered a range of up to 400 kilometers (250 miles) in their mid-sized version and up to 500 kilometers for the large-sized one, with refueling times amounting to 4-5 minutes.

Stellantis will have eight fuel cell hydrogen versions of mid-size and large vans produced in-house, including Fiat Professional E-Scudo and E-Ducato, Citroën ë-Jumpy and ë-Jumper, Peugeot E-Expert and E-Boxer and, Opel/Vauxhall Vivaro and Movano.

Also Read: Stellantis CEO Cautions Against Cost Reductions After Tesla Slashes Price Of Its Best-Selling SUV: ‘You Will Have A Bloodbath’

Jean-Michel Billig, Stellantis Chief Technology Officer, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Development said, “The skills and dedication of our engineering and operational teams are essential as we pursue the ambitions of Dare Forward 2030 and maintain the lead in the zero-emission commercial vehicle segment.”

Earlier this month, the company invested strategically in Tiamat, a French company known for developing and commercializing sodium-ion battery technology, which is cost-effective and does not require lithium and cobalt.

Also Read: Stellantis Under Fire: Prime Minister Questions Move To Shift Production Abroad

Price Action: STLA shares traded lower by 1.16% at $20.97 on the last check Monday.

Photo via Company