NuScale Power Tightens Belt With Major Staff Cutbacks: Eyes $60M Annual Savings Amid Shift To Commercialization

On Monday, NuScale Power Corp SMR disclosed workforce reduction to save costs.

The company announced a workforce reduction of 154 full-time employees, representing around 28% of full-time staff.

SMR expects its strategic actions to result in annualized savings of around $50 million-$60 million and sees Q1 severance costs of about $3 million.

The actions reinforced the company's focus on advancing revenue-generating projects, securing new orders, and positioning toward long-term growth.

John Hopkins, NuScale President and CEO said, "We continue to invest in our future, including work needed for the near-term deployment of our SMR power plants powered by our 77 MWe NuScale Power Modules."

Currently, NuScale said it is taking steps to transition from R&D to commercialization and aims to focus resources in key strategic areas.

In October, SMR reported Q3 revenue of $6.95 million, missing the consensus of $19.07 million.

Price Action: SMR shares closed lower by 1.53% at $2.580 on Monday.

Photo via Company