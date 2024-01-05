Exxon Mobil Q4 Outlook: Upstream Gains, Energy Products Struggle, Up To $2.6B Impairments Expected

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM has detailed the anticipated effects on its business operations in Q4, evaluated on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

The company anticipates that fluctuations in gas prices will positively influence its Q4 upstream results by between $0.4 billion and $0.8 billion. Conversely, changes in liquid prices are expected to have a negative impact on results, also ranging from $0.4 billion to $0.8 billion.

Exxon Mobil projects that variations in industry margins will have a positive effect on specialty products earnings, estimated to be between $0.0 billion and $0.2 billion, and on chemical products earnings, expected to be between $0.3 billion and $0.5 billion in Q4.

For the Energy Products segment, the company expects industry margins to negatively affect earnings, with an anticipated impact ranging from $(1.7) billion to $(1.5) billion.

Exxon Mobil expects changes in unsettled derivatives (mark-to-market) to impact Q4 upstream earnings by negative $0.3 billion to positive $0.1 billion.

The company anticipates impairments of up to $2.4 billion-$2.6 billion in Upstream business, reflecting idle Upstream Santa Ynez Unit assets and associated facilities in California.

Price Action: XOM shares are trading higher by 0.81% at $103.17 at last check Friday.

