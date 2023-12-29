Photovoltaic Company JinkoSolar Sets Milestone With Net-Zero Targets Validation: Details

Loading... Loading...

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS said yesterday that it became the first PV company in the world to have its Net-zero targets validated.

In particular, JKS disclosed that the near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets of its principal subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., have recently been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The SBTi plans to publish Jinko Solar's approved net-zero target on its website on the 25th of January 2024.

Notably, it is the second company in mainland China and the third in the global semiconductor industry to achieve the status.

SBTi is a global body that enables businesses to set emission reduction targets in line with the latest climate science, aiming to accelerate companies worldwide to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.

In Q4 2023, JinkoSolar became the first PV company to have delivered more than 200 GW of solar modules.

Also Read: Sun Shines On JinkoSolar, But Clouds Loom On The Horizon

Price Action: JKS shares are trading lower by 1.12% at $37.00 on the last check Friday.