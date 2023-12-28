Loading... Loading...

Boeing Co BA issued a Multi-Operator Message (MOM), in consultation with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), urging newer single-aisle airplane operators to inspect possible loose hardware in 737 MAX aircraft.

Notably, Boeing asked for the inspections after an international operator discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance on a mechanism in the rudder-control linkage.

According to a statement from the FAA, the company also discovered an additional undelivered aircraft with a nut that was not properly tightened.

The FAA said it will remain in contact with Boeing and the airlines while the inspections are underway.

In addition, the agency urged the airlines to work through their approved Safety Management Systems to identify whether any loose hardware has been detected previously and to provide details on how quickly these two-hour inspections can be completed.

The FAA is considering additional action based on any further discovery of loose or missing hardware.

Price Action: BA shares are down 1.10% at $259.22 on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Company