Airbus Lands Mega Deal: Turkish Airlines Orders 220 Latest Generation Planes

Airbus SE EADSY has received a big order from Turkish Airlines, as the national carrier of Turkey is expanding its fleet with an order for 220 Airbus aircraft.

The contract is made up of 150 Airbus’ best-selling A321s and 70 A350 widebody aircraft (50 A350-900s, 15 A350-1000s and 5 A350F freighters).

This follows two orders from the airline for 10 A350-900s in September and four A350-900s in July 2023.

This latest deal will take Turkish Airlines’ total orderbook for Airbus aircraft to 504, of which 212 are already delivered.

To date over 5,600 A321neos have been ordered by more than 100 customers worldwide. By end November 2023, the A350 Family has won 1,072 orders from 57 customers from all around the globe.

Today, Airbus was in the headlines as the company is reportedly in "advanced" talks with European multinational information technology firm Atos' over its cybersecurity division BDS.

Airbus and Atos' board of directors are holding "bilateral talks," according to a news report by Reuters, citing French newspaper Le Figaro.

Airbus delivered 64 aircraft in November, bringing the total deliveries to 623 units.

Price Action: EADSY shares traded lower by 1.26% to $38.50 on the last check Friday.

Photo via Company