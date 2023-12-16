Elon Musk Holds Son While Highlighting Population Crisis At Italy PM Meloni's Political Event

Loading... Loading...

At a political festival in Rome hosted by Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc., highlighted the critical issue of Italy's declining population.

The billionaire addressed the gathering with a focus on maintaining cultural identity amidst population concerns.

Musk, who is also the owner of social media network X, emphasized the importance of having children to sustain future generations.

Also Read: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Microsoft Word 'Scolds' Users For Language Deemed Not 'Inclusive'

The tech entrepreneuer addressed these concerns while cradling one of his sons. His appearance at Meloni's event represents a rare foray into a single-party political gathering, according to a news report by Bloomberg.

In his speech, Musk warned against solely relying on immigration to counteract the shrinking population. He stressed the need to preserve cultural identities, pointing out the risk of losing the unique cultural essence of countries like Italy.

Also See: Elon Musk Is Now The Father To 11 Children After A 3rd Baby With Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Was Announced — 'Doing My Best To Help The Underpopulation Crisis'

Musk also touched upon his concerns about the "woke mind-virus" and its impact on society. Additionally, he reassured attendees about the return of advertisers to the X platform, following recent controversies over extremist content.

Deepening Ties With Italy?

Elon Musk's engagement with Italy extends beyond his recent speech. Reports earlier this year hinted at Musk considering a cage fight with Meta Platform Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Rome's historic Colosseum.

Meta also launched Threads, a new social media platform rivaling Musk's X, in Europe just a few days before Musk's appearance at the event.

Also Read: X Has Bad Timing With Tech Issues Thursday After Rival Threads Reports 100M Users: Inside The Struggles Of Elon Musk's Company In 2023

Loading... Loading...

Festive Atmosphere

The event, set against a festive backdrop of Atreju festival, attracted a diverse crowd. Attendees enjoyed traditional Roman cuisine while engaging with Musk on various global issues, including cultural preservation.

The tech mogul's presence at the Atreju festival, named after a character from "The NeverEnding Story," signifies the event's growing importance.

Musk's visit underscores his interest in Italy and his rapport with Meloni, with whom he shares concerns about demographic challenges and artificial intelligence risks. It's also a testament to Meloni's rising influence and the event's ability to attract high-profile figures, including U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Italian Premier Enrico Letta.

Away from the political spotlight, Musk faces significant challenges with his businesses. Tesla's recent recall of over 2 million vehicles and X's struggling ad revenue point to mounting pressures on the entrepreneur's businesses.

Read Next: Biden Trolls Trump's Prediction, Highlights Stock Market Success In Latest Campaign Video: 'Good One, Donald'

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock