Tesla Bull Adam Jonas Sees Elon Musk's EV Giant At The Center Of Rapid AI Innovation

Morgan Stanley analyst and Tesla Inc TSLA bull Adam Jonas sees the EV giant leading a ‘potential Cambrian Explosion of technology’ after it unveiled the new generation Optimus bot earlier this week.

What Happened: Tesla revealed its upgraded humanoid robot- the Gen 2 Optimus- in a video on X earlier this week. The Gen 2 Optimus can walk 30% faster, is 22 lbs (10 Kg) lighter, and has improved body control, including hands. This enables the bot to handle delicate objects such as eggs with the added help of tactile sensing on its fingers.

With AI starting to physically move, Jonas sees endless potential for Tesla. The line distinguishing mobile devices and robots is beginning to blur, and the Tesla car, which drives on roads collecting data to enable self-driving in the future, maybe just the beginning, Jonas said.

Whatever the function of robots, it would require an entirely new range of technologies, from advanced materials and optical lenses to sophisticated micro-motors, Jonas noted. “Tesla sits at the epicenter of a potential Cambrian Explosion of technology ushering in a new morphological era,” he said, referring to the Cambrian time period when a large number of varied lifeforms appeared on Earth.

Jonas sees immense potential for Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer segment in this. “If Dojo can help make cars ‘see’ and ‘reflect,’ what other markets could it open up?,” Jonas posed.

The addressable market for these bots is huge, Jonas said, while envisioning the bot replacing the workforce around the globe. The global labor market is about $30 trillion or roughly 30% of global GDP, he added.

“When will Optimus match the dexterity of an 8 year old? And what does it really mean when that happens?,” Jonas wondered loud in the note.

Musk Responds: Responding to Jonas’s note, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote, “I'm dying to make an Optimouse.”

“Optimouse Rex, the king of robot mice,” Musk wrote in another post, possibly joking.

Why It Matters: Tesla announced the humanoid Optimus two years ago, initially aimed at performing unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks. It introduced the Bumblebee version of the bot in September 2022 and then the Gen 1 Optimus in March 2023. The new version comes 9 months later.

During Tesla's second-quarter earnings call in July, Musk said that the bots will be able to do something useful in Tesla factories starting next year. The company is eyeing external sales only after employing several bots at its factories. This is expected to take 3-5 years, according to Musk’s previous estimates.

