Soar Into Savings: Spirit Airlines Unleashes Black & Yellow Friday Bonanza

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE announced an entire weekend of sales, pitching Black & Yellow Friday with flights starting as low as $20 for a one-way flight from November 24 – 26.

Also, the airline disclosed that customers can earn up to an additional 500 Free Spirit Bonus Points for booking a roundtrip flight on Nov 24 – 26, 2023, and travel by Feb 29, 2024.

Also, SAVE announced an additional 250 Free Spirit points when booking a one-way flight on Nov 24 – 26, 2023.

Spirit Vacations also offers travelers an additional 20% off all-inclusive resorts in Cancun, Montego Bay, Punta Cana, Aruba and St. Maarten.

Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience, Brand & Communications, "We know our Guests want to make new memories with their family and friends well beyond the holidays, and our Black & Yellow Friday deals will make it easier to save on travels together in the new year. There are a variety of deals to take advantage of so travelers can plan for More Go in 2024."

Last month, SAVE reported Q3 FY23 revenue declined 6.3% Y/Y to $1.259 billion, beating the consensus of $1.258 billion. Adjusted EPS loss of $(1.37) exceeded the consensus of $(1.48).

Price Action: SAVE shares closed higher by 0.08% at $13.01 on Friday.

Photo Via Company