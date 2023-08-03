U.S. stocks ended in the red on Thursday, with earnings reports from major tech titans like Apple and Amazon on the investors’ radars. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 0.19% to 35,215.89, while the NASDAQ Composite Index declined 0.1% to 13,959.72. The S&P 500 Index also experienced a drop, falling 0.25% to 4,501.89.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple’s stock performance for the day saw a decrease of 0.73%, closing at $191.17. The intraday high and low were $192.37 and $190.69 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $198.23 and $124.17. Apple’s third-quarter results surpassed expectations, driven by robust growth in the Services sector. However, the stock dropped as iPhone and iPad sales fell slightly short of estimates.

Fisker Inc. FSR

Fisker’s stock increased by 1.28%, closing at $6.35. The intraday high and low were $6.76 and $6.25 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $11.41 and $4.26. Fisker’s earnings report is set to be announced soon, with analysts estimating earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.31.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Amazon’s stock saw an increase of 0.55%, closing at $128.91. The intraday high and low were $129.84 and $126.41 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $146.57 and $81.43. Amazon’s second-quarter results exceeded estimates, with revenue increasing by 11% year-over-year to $134.4 billion.

DraftKings Inc. DKNG

DraftKings’ stock decreased by 0.83%, closing at $29.99. The intraday high and low were $30.63 and $29.73 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $32.45 and $10.69. DraftKings’ second-quarter results highlighted an 88% year-over-year increase in revenue to $874.93 million, beating the Street consensus estimate.

Block, Inc. SQ

Block’s stock fell by 1.26%, closing at $73.55. The intraday high and low were $73.88 and $71.51 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $93.19 and $51.34. Block’s second-quarter results beat estimates, with revenue increasing by 26% year-over-year to $5.54 billion. The company reported second-quarter earnings of 39 cents per share, beating average analyst estimates of 35 cents per share.

