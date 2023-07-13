Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, made some significant trades on Thursday. The most notable was the purchase of over 1.4 million shares in the semiconductor company Quantum-Si Inc QSI. The transaction was valued at $3.7 million based on Thursday’s closing price of $2.58.
The Quantum-Si Trade
Ark Invest has been consistently buying shares of Quantum-Si since its listing, with the latest purchase being the largest so far. Quantum-Si, a semiconductor company, has seen a steady rise in its stock price since its listing.
Ark has deployed its healthcare-focused Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) to buy the shares. Quantum-Si is targeting a $21 billion market and believes it has a scalable semiconductor chip that could expand to home testing sometime after the year 2024.
Ark Invest also sold 73,100 shares, worth $977,347 — based on Thursday’s closing price of $13.37, of Kratos Defense & Security KTOS from its ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX).
See Also: Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Continues Tesla Selling Spree Despite Stock’s Rise, AI Potential
Other Key Trades:
- Ark Invest sold 131,922 shares of Codexis Inc CDXS through ARKG
- ARKG also sold 2,842 shares of Schrodinger Inc SDGR
- The ARKQ ETF bought 7,712 shares of Teradyne Inc TER. ARKX picked up another 1,868 shares in the automatic test equipment manufacturer.
Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com
Read Next: Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood Is Betting Big On AI With These 4 Stocks, Including One That Could Skyrocket
Authored by Benzinga Newsbot, and reviewed by Pooja Rajkumari.
The GPT-4 Benzinga Newsbot content generation system, exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.