Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, made some significant trades on Thursday. The most notable was the purchase of over 1.4 million shares in the semiconductor company Quantum-Si Inc QSI. The transaction was valued at $3.7 million based on Thursday’s closing price of $2.58.

The Quantum-Si Trade

Ark Invest has been consistently buying shares of Quantum-Si since its listing, with the latest purchase being the largest so far. Quantum-Si, a semiconductor company, has seen a steady rise in its stock price since its listing.

Ark has deployed its healthcare-focused Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) to buy the shares. Quantum-Si is targeting a $21 billion market and believes it has a scalable semiconductor chip that could expand to home testing sometime after the year 2024.

Ark Invest also sold 73,100 shares, worth $977,347 — based on Thursday’s closing price of $13.37, of Kratos Defense & Security KTOS from its ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX).

See Also: Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Continues Tesla Selling Spree Despite Stock’s Rise, AI Potential

Other Key Trades:

Ark Invest sold 131,922 shares of Codexis Inc CDXS through ARKG

through ARKG ARKG also sold 2,842 shares of Schrodinger Inc SDGR

The ARKQ ETF bought 7,712 shares of Teradyne Inc TER . ARKX picked up another 1,868 shares in the automatic test equipment manufacturer.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood Is Betting Big On AI With These 4 Stocks, Including One That Could Skyrocket

