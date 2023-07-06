U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 1.07 to 33,922.26 while the NASDAQ fell 0.82% to 13,679.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping 0.79% to 4,411.59.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Prestige Wealth Inc PWM

Prestige Wealth stock closed 11.34% higher on Wednesday at $5.4. The stock had an intraday high of $6.13 and an intraday low of $4.6. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $6.13 and a 52-week low of $4.6. The company announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share.

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN

Rivian stock closed 5.82% higher on Wednesday at $21.62. The stock had an intraday high of $21.77 and an intraday low of $19.64. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $40.86 and a 52-week low of $11.68. The company is required to face a lawsuit alleging it deceived shareholders during and post its 2021 initial public offering.

Meta Platforms Inc META

Meta Platforms stock closed 0.81% lower on Wednesday at $291.99. The stock had an intraday high of $298.12 and an intraday low of $291.31. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $298.12 and a 52-week low of $88.09. The company launched Threads, a new social platform that will compete with Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla stock closed 2.10% lower on Wednesday at $276.54. The stock had an intraday high of $279.97 and an intraday low of $272.88. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $314.67 and a 52-week low of $101.81. The company’s shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness and concerns over further rate hikes.

Biogen Inc BIIB

Biogen stock closed 0.31% lower on Wednesday at $284.99. The stock had an intraday high of $286.92 and an intraday low of $282.48. In the wider picture, the stock has a 52-week high of $319.76 and a 52-week low of $193.65. The U.S. FDA announced late Thursday the agency has granted traditional approval to Leqembi (lecanemab) to Eisai Inc. for treating adult patients with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Stay on top of things with your trading when the premarket session opens.