Is The Stock Market Open On July 4?

As the U.S. gears up to celebrate Independence Day, it’s essential to remember that as a Federal holiday, several key institutions take a break to commemorate the day.

The NYSE and Nasdaq are no exception.

Both the NYSE and Nasdaq will remain closed throughout July 4, resuming normal trading at 9:30 AM ET on Wednesday, July 5.

Being a U.S. federal holiday, Independence Day implies a day off for the bond market and most banks as well.

Some History: Independence Day, or the Fourth of July, celebrates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The document declared the 13 American colonies’ independence from British rule and King George III.

Interestingly, two of the Declaration’s signatories and former Presidents, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, both died on Independence Day in 1826 — exactly 50 years after the Declaration’s ratification. James Monroe, another Founding Father and former President, also passed away on Independence Day in 1831.

Looking ahead, the U.S. stock market will be closed on:

Labor Day, Monday, September 4

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23

Christmas Day, Monday, December 25

July 4 Celebrated Beyond American Shores: The Fourth of July isn’t just celebrated within the U.S. There are a number of other countries that commemorate the day, primarily those with a substantial population of American expats or strong ties with American heritage.

Denmark, for instance, is the only country outside the U.S. to hold official 4th of July celebrations. Known as Rebildfesten, the annual event in Rebild National Park, Jutland, has been a tradition since 1911.

Norway also honors America’s Independence Day with food, competitions, and musical performances in Oslo and a unique American car parade in Lillestrom.

The strong Irish-American ties are celebrated in Ireland with the Irish-America Fest, a five-day event in New Ross featuring U.S.-inspired food, music, and entertainment. The event starts with a reading of the Declaration of Independence and a flag-raising ceremony.

Australia, too, hosts Independence Day events in Sydney, featuring music performances by American DJs and a variety of American food and drinks.



