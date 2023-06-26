General Dynamics Land Systems Bags $712-Million Contract

In a significant development, General Dynamics Land Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics Corporation GD, has been awarded a contract worth $712 million.

This contract is for the production of Stryker Double V-Hull A1 (DVHA1) vehicles. The order was placed by the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal (ACC-DTA).

The DVHA1 is an upgraded version of the Stryker vehicle, featuring improved mobility, power and data management. The vehicle is designed to meet the Army’s operational requirements and enhance the safety of soldiers.

“The Stryker A1 features a 450-horsepower engine, 60,000-pound suspension, 910-amp alternator and in-vehicle digital network while continuing to provide unprecedented soldier survivability,” said Gordon Stein, vice president of U.S. operations at General Dynamics Land Systems.

