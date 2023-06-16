Talos Energy Names New CFO As Shannon Young Resigns

Talos Energy Inc TALO disclosed the appointment of Sergio L. Maiworm Jr. as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Senior Vice President, effective as of July 1, 2023.

Maiworm Jr. will replace Shannon E. Young, III, who is leaving the company to join another E&P company.

Maiworm Jr. served most recently as Vice President – Finance, Investor Relations and Treasurer. He has over 20 years of experience and has worked at several major banks and energy companies.

"Talos has always developed dynamic, talented leaders in the industry. Sergio brings significant experience, knowledge and expertise in finance, treasury, investor relations and accounting and a deep understanding of our business to position him well to take on the role of CFO," said Timothy S. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Last month, TALO reported Q1 2023 revenues of $322.6 million, missing the consensus of $370.9 million, and adjusted loss per share $(0.01) came below the consensus of adjusted EPS of $0.36.

Price Action: TALO shares closed higher by 2.60% at $14.22 on Thursday.