Coterra Energy Announces CFO Replacement

Coterra Energy Inc CTRA announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective September 30, 2023.

The company disclosed the retirement of Scott C. Schroeder as Executive Vice President (VP) and CFO and Christopher H. Clason as the Senior VP and CHRO.

Coterra disclosed the appointment of Shane E. Young as the new Executive VP and CFO and Andrea M. Alexander as the new Senior VP and CHRO.

"I am excited for Shane and Andrea to join the Coterra Executive Team. Each brings a unique background and style that fits Coterra and will help them immediately contribute to Coterra's success. My confidence in the future of Coterra is emboldened by the growing strength of our team," said Tom Jorden, Chairman, CEO, and President.

Last month, CTRA reported Q1 2023 revenues of $1.78 billion, beating the consensus of $1.61 billion, and adjusted EPS of $0.87 surpassed the consensus of $0.70.

Price Action: CTRA shares closed lower by 3.27% at $24.26 after-hours on Thursday.