Over 4,000 Items - Victoria's Secret Lingerie & Apparel Available In Amazon Stores

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
  • Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO and Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN Amazon Fashion have expanded their collaboration with the development of a cross-category shopping experience.
  • Victoria's will be expanding its current product assortment in Amazon stores to include fashion items.
  • Customers can shop more than 4,000 items across Victoria's Secret and PINK, including the brand's best-selling bras, panties, sleep, swim and lounge wear, in the official Victoria's Secret Amazon Fashion Storefront.
  • Select bra and apparel styles will additionally be eligible for Amazon's Prime Try Before You Buy program, where the customers can try eligible items at home before buying them.
  • Also ReadVictoria's Secret Navigating Unsettled Macro Environment, Analyst Lowers Expectations
  • "Following the success of previous product launches, we have continued to expand our assortment offering with Amazon Fashion and it remains a natural extension of our owned channels," said Greg Unis, Chief Growth Officer at Victoria's Secret.
  • The collaboration marks the first time Victoria's Secret lingerie and apparel styles are available through a retail partner in North America.
  • Price Action: VSCO shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $18.57 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EquitiesNewsContractsSmall CapMarketsGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved