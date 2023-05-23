ñol


Why Lifecore Biomedical Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 23, 2023 11:26 AM | 1 min read
  • Lifecore Biomedical Inc LFCR has entered into a broad set of agreements with its long-term customer, Alcon AG ALC, providing for the repayment of the company's existing credit agreement with its current lenders.
  • Under the terms of the lending and equipment sale and leaseback arrangements, Alcon has provided total commitments of $150.0 million.
  • It includes a six-year senior secured term facility and a sale leaseback of certain HA fermentation equipment. 
  • The term facility bears interest at the rate of 10%, which is payable in kind (PIK) for the first three years, and payable 3% in cash interest and 7% PIK interest thereafter until maturity.
  • Concurrently with this arrangement, the company and current lender BMO entered into an amendment to the ABL revolving credit facility, which, among other things, contains waivers for current defaults.
  • In addition, the Amended and Restated Supply Agreement with Alcon extends the term through December 31, 2033.
  • It increases the amount of hyaluronic acid (HA) that Lifecore is expected to supply for use in Alcon's commercial products.
  • Price Action: LFCR shares are trading higher by 60% at $8.58 on the last check Tuesday.

