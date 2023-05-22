U.S. markets ended mixed on Monday as Wall Street's wait for a debt ceiling resolution continues with both sides unwilling to yield on spending cuts – the biggest bone of contention in the negotiations. President Joe Biden's administration and Republican lawmakers are yet to reach a decisive outcome on the matter. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the meeting with Biden on Monday was ‘productive,' but asserted more work needs to be done. However, despite the continuing impasse, the Nasdaq Composite closed at its highest level since August. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention today:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 4.85% higher on Monday. The stock's gains could likely be a result of the company's willingness to pursue traditional advertising. Over the weekend, Tesla Asia posted a two-minute video on Twitter that suggested the company is starting to work on its advertising promise.

Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About Tesla Stock

2. Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM: Shares of the company closed 2.94% higher on Monday. Zoom reported first-quarter total revenue of $1.11 billion, up 3% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street estimate of $1.08 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

3. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA: Shares of the company closed 117.51% higher on Monday. Hepion said its recently completed Phase 2 ALTITUDE-NASH met its primary endpoint, demonstrating improved physiologic liver function in subjects with stage 3 or greater fibrosis.

4. Pfizer Inc. PFE: Shares of the company closed 5.38% higher on Monday. A newly released study suggested the company’s oral weight loss drug may be as effective as Novo Nordisk A/S' NVO Ozempic injection.

5. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM: Shares of the company closed 16.16% lower on Monday. The company reported a Q1 sales decline of 63% year-over-year to $1.37 billion, missing the consensus of $1.57 billion.

