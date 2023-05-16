U.S. markets ended in the red on Tuesday as a barrage of factors including the yet inconclusive debt ceiling limit talks between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy kept investors and traders in a cautious mode. The U.S. retail sales data for April indicated softer consumer spending while Home Depot Inc HD reduced its annual forecast. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla gained over 1% in extended trading. Elon Musk on Tuesday underscored the EV-maker's profitability and projected a challenging economic environment in the upcoming year, at the company’s annual meeting of the shareholders. He also warned shareholders about the potential impact of rising interest rates on car affordability.

2. Manchester United PLC MANU: Shares of the company gained 4.9% in extended trading. Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted an increased fourth bid to buy Manchester United which is believed to be close to GBP 5 billion, according to Sky Sports.

3. Ohmyhome Ltd OMH: Shares of the company closed 79.44% lower on Tuesday after the stock witnessed a rally on abnormally high volume the day before. The company signed a memorandum of understanding for the potential acquisition of a leading tech-enabled property management company in Singapore.

4. Target Corp TGT: Shares of the company closed 2.3% lower on Tuesday. Target is set to report its earnings on Wednesday. The company is expected to report earnings of $1.76 per share on revenue of $25.29 billion.

5. Coya Therapeutics Inc COYA: Shares of the company closed 10% higher on Tuesday. Coya Therapeutics reported results from an open-label proof-of-concept clinical study for COYA 301 in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Treatment with COYA 301 resulted in a statistically significant improvement in cognitive function.

