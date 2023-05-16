Coya Therapeutics Inc COYA reported results from an open-label proof-of-concept clinical study for COYA 301 in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

Treatment with COYA 301 resulted in a statistically significant improvement in cognitive function, as measured by the Mini-Mental State Examination test (MMSE), compared to the mean MMSE score at baseline (p=0.015).

Consistent with the positive trend in MMSE score, mean scores in ADAS-Cog and CDR-SB scales did not significantly change at the end of treatment with COYA 301, compared to pre-treatment baseline scores, indicating no cognitive decline.

During the 4-month treatment period, COYA 301 appeared to be well tolerated.

COYA 301 administration significantly expanded Treg population and function. At baseline, the mean (SD) percentage of Tregs was 4.55 (1.97) and was almost double at the end of the treatment [8.68 (2.99), p=0.0004].

Mean (SD) Treg suppressive function was 46.61% (7.74) at baseline and significantly increased to 79.5 % (20.55) at the end of treatment (p=0.003).

In addition, COYA 301 significantly lowered the blood levels of the pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines following each treatment cycle.

Price Action: COYA shares are up 16.5% at $6.18 on the last check Tuesday.