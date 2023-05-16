ñol


Philips Says Test Results Show Recalled Sleep Devices Unlikely To Cause Harm

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2023 7:36 AM | 1 min read
  • Koninklijke Philips NV PHG released an update on a comprehensive test and research program related to the recalled respiratory devices
  • The company says the risk assessments are completed for 95% of the first-generation DreamStation, System One, and DreamStation Go devices. 
  • The medical device maker said the latest tests indicated that potential patient exposure to foam particulate matter (PM) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the PE-PUR foam within these devices is "unlikely to result in an appreciable harm to health in patients."
  • The test and research program has been conducted with five independent, certified testing laboratories. The results have been reviewed and assessed by third-party qualified experts, Philips Respironics, and an external medical panel. 
  Philips Recalls Some Masks Used With Respiratory Devices Over Potential Injury Risk
  • Last month, the company faced further trouble as it recalled certain reworked DreamStations respiratory devices due to assigned incorrect or duplicate serial numbers during initial programming
  • In March, the company said it intends to negotiate settlements related to its global recall of respiratory equipment this year.
  Philips Q1 Results
  • Price Action: PHG shares are trading higher by 0.34% at $20.84 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

