Philips Says Test Results Show Recalled Sleep Devices Unlikely To Cause Harm

- Koninklijke Philips NV PHG released an update on a comprehensive test and research program related to the recalled respiratory devices.
- The company says the risk assessments are completed for 95% of the first-generation DreamStation, System One, and DreamStation Go devices.
- The medical device maker said the latest tests indicated that potential patient exposure to foam particulate matter (PM) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the PE-PUR foam within these devices is "unlikely to result in an appreciable harm to health in patients."
- The test and research program has been conducted with five independent, certified testing laboratories. The results have been reviewed and assessed by third-party qualified experts, Philips Respironics, and an external medical panel.
- Last month, the company faced further trouble as it recalled certain reworked DreamStations respiratory devices due to assigned incorrect or duplicate serial numbers during initial programming.
- In March, the company said it intends to negotiate settlements related to its global recall of respiratory equipment this year.
- Price Action: PHG shares are trading higher by 0.34% at $20.84 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
