ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Philips Recalls Some Masks Used With Respiratory Devices Over Potential Injury Risk

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 7, 2022 6:58 AM | 1 min read
Philips Recalls Some Masks Used With Respiratory Devices Over Potential Injury Risk
  • The FDA said Koninklijke Philips NV PHG recalled certain masks used with some of its respiratory machines due to the potential risk of serious injury.
  • The company said the masks have magnetic headgear clips or straps that can interfere with certain implanted metallic medical devices and objects in the body, causing potential injuries or death.
  • Last week, FDA alerted patients, caregivers, and health care providers that Philips' Respironics recalled certain bi-level positive airway pressure machines that may contain plastic contaminated with a non-compatible material. 
  • Related: Philips' Subsidiary To Pay Over $24M For Alleged False Claims For Respiratory-Related Equipment.
  • Philips' unit, Respironics, has distributed more than 17 million masks containing magnetic clips.
  • According to the FDA, the unit has received 14 reports of injuries following the masks as of Aug. 30, including pacemaker interference and pacemaker failure leading to replacement.
  • The health regulator monitored the situation and worked with Philips on the recalled devices. 
  • Price Action: PHG shares closed 5% higher at $17 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsHealth CareFDAGeneral