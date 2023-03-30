Philips Expects Recall Settlements This Year: Report

- Koninklijke Philips NV PHG intends to negotiate settlements related to its global recall of respiratory equipment this year.
- "I think we can at least reach a settlement on economic damages this year," Reuters quoted CEO Roy Jakobs from an interview with the Dutch financial daily FD.
- According to the report, Jakobs added that he "hopes and expects" to settle with the U.S. FDA this year.
- A settlement with patients who claim the use of the recalled machines made them sick probably will take longer, Jakobs added.
- Concerns of hefty litigation bills have since reduced Philips' market value by 70%, added the report.
- Price Action: PHG shares are trading higher by 6.22% at $17.94 premarket on Thursday.
