One-Stop Shop Experience - General Motors Launches 'GM Envolve' To Cater To Customers' Business Needs

- General Motors Company GM launched GM Envolve to feature an efficient, single sales touchpoint for holistic account management and create a one-stop shop for customers' unique business needs.
- GM Envolve, launched at the company's annual Fleet Solutions Summit, has been designed with input from customers and dealers to make it easier to tap into all the products and services the company has to offer.
- "GM Envolve will leverage the complete power of General Motors to offer the best solutions to customers and further reinforce why we've increased our fleet sales for five consecutive quarters," said Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president, North America.
- With GM Envolve, customers will seamlessly access every GM platform and solution for both ICE and EV vehicles.
- Also Read: Automakers Warn The Proposed US Emissions Rules Pose Challenges: Report
- The development is not aimed at reducing staff, Reuters reported.
- Reuters added that with the latest development, GM will compete with Ford Motor Company's F Ford Pro unit and others for revenue from business vehicle fleets. GM is currently battling with Ford and Stellantis N.V. STLA for a "bigger share" of the commercial fleet market.
- In the first quarter of FY23, General Motors' global market share contracted by 40 basis points Y/Y to 8.6%, with North America climbing 110 basis points to 15.8%. The company plans to produce 400,000 EVs by next year, including 50,000 EVs in North America in the first half of this year.
- Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 0.88% at $32.79 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.