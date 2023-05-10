U.S. markets ended mixed on Wednesday after a lower-than-expected rise in April inflation. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States came in at 4.9% year-over-year for the month, slightly below the 5% increase seen in March and the 5% forecasted by economists. The headline inflation rate rose 0.4% month-on-month in April, up from 0.1% in March. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 0.36% lower on Wednesday. The EV-maker has increased the North American production of each of its four vehicles during the first quarter and manufacturing over 150,000 cars in total, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

2. Walt Disney Co DIS: Shares of the company closed 1.02% lower and lost another 4.79% in extended trading. Disney reported second-quarter revenue at $21.82 billion, up 13% year-over-year. However, total subscribers to the Disney+ service declined by 4 million to 157.8 million.

3. Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD: Shares of the company gained over 3% in extended trading. Robinhood's first-quarter revenue rose 16% sequentially to $441 million, beating a Street consensus estimate of $424.5 million. Net loss for the first quarter stood at $511 million compared to a net loss of $166 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

4. Beyond Meat Inc BYND: Shares of the company closed 1.96% higher but lost 2.16% in extended trading. Beyond Meat's first-quarter revenue decreased 15.7% to $92.2 million but beat a consensus estimate of $91.73 million.

5. Unity Software Inc U: Shares of the company closed 1.63% higher and gained over 10% in extended trading. The company's first-quarter revenue increased 56% year-over-year to $500 million, beat an average analyst estimate of $480.9 million.

