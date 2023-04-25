Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer reportedly said that investors should take a page from the playbook of Jerry Jones, the long time Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager, as the market is staring at one of the biggest weeks of the earnings season.

What Happened: Cramer said Jones thinks big and embraces headwinds and investors should also play the long game while not getting swayed by short-term worries this week, stated a CNBC report.

"Ask yourself ahead of earnings: Are you one foot out the door already, because neither you nor management sees anything but short-term results and troubles?" the market commentator said.

Major Earnings: U.S. markets ended mixed on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite closing the session in the red. While Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL and Microsoft Corp MSFT are scheduled to announce their quarterly results on Tuesday, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Meta Platforms Inc META will be reporting their figures later during the week.

"I can't stress this enough, because there will be stocks — like a Microsoft or an Alphabet or maybe even a Meta Platforms, all of which report this week — and they have disappointed before and could do it again," Cramer said. "Can you steel yourself?"

Talking about Microsoft, Cramer highlighted how the tech giant's artificial intelligence play will make it more competitive in the future.

"Microsoft almost seems too easy, but remember, you aren't owning it for the present, you are owning that stock because its embrace of artificial intelligence might allow them to save their languishing search engine, Bing, and make it genuinely competitive versus Google," Cramer said.

