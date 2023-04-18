ñol


Bowlero Enters Tennessee Through Andy B's Acquisition

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 18, 2023 10:11 AM | 1 min read
Bowlero Enters Tennessee Through Andy B's Acquisition
  • Bowlero Corp BOWL has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Andy B's in Tennessee. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Andy B is a 44-lane center comprising 32 traditional lanes and 12 private lanes featuring audio and lighting with 50 feet of video displays.
  • The completion of the acquisition will mark the company's first center in the state.
  • "We are pleased to enter a new market, expanding our national footprint to 34 states," said Founder and CEO Thomas Shannon.
  • Bowlero held $89.8 million in cash and equivalents as of Jan. 1, 2023.
  • Andy B's will open as a Bowlero upon completion of the acquisition.
  • Price Action: BOWL shares are trading higher by 0.80% at $15.05 on the last check Tuesday.

