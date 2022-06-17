Forget Web Browsing, Your Chats Might Be Getting Hacked Too — Did This Company Just Launch A Unique Solution?

The convenience of mobile chat services allows people to keep in touch with family, friends and groups at the touch of a button.

For many, phone calls seem to have become a secondary form of communication because of the speed and ease of using chat features such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s FB WhatsApp, a global tool for staying connected.

But on the negative side, security and privacy seems to be an afterthought for most chat vehicles, especially privacy, when it comes to bigtech hosted platforms. Some of the most susceptible are online services like Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM, which The Hacker News says could be vulnerable to hackers just by sending a message on the system.

One of the biggest obstacles for chat services is ensuring that the only people who can read messages are the person for whom the message was intended. Perhaps a better way to secure these systems is to employ end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to prevent anyone from interloping in someone’s discussion.

Big data hacks can shut down everything from a large company to a home-based office and might take weeks or months to bring a system back to normal. And while hacking susceptibility can be the downfall of some tech messaging companies, it might also turn into a selling point for others.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT could be one of those companies. A cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management, the company has launched its new Chat-By-Invites feature. Sekur states that the tool will allow any user to invite anyone outside the Sekur system to chat privately and securely using the company’s platform and technology. It discusses the features in this interview at NASDAQ headquarters.

SekurMessenger reportedly encrypts communications end-to-end, including messages, group chats, voice recordings, files and emails where only the user and their recipients can access the communications, as the communications never leave their Swiss encrypted server environment. The service now comes with a new proprietary feature and technology called Chat-By-Invites, allowing a SekurMessenger user (SM user) to invite a non-SM user, or a group of non-SM users, to chat in a fully private and secure way without having to register or download an app.

Sekur, which hosts its services on its own infrastructure in Switzerland, and not on bigtech platforms, says that at the end of the chat, the initiator of the SekurMessenger conversation can remotely terminate the talk and all exchange traces are deleted on all devices and at server level, and that this is a standout functionality even when compared to other services such as Signal. The feature is now fully deployed and functional on all Apple Inc. AAPL IOS and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL Android devices and web platforms.

“This milestone release puts us closer to offering a unique package of secure and private communications to individuals, businesses and governments looking to protect their communications without having to divulge their phone numbers, without data mining and without forcing the recipient also to download the same application,” Sekur Private Data CEO Alain Ghiai said. “Because we are not connected to any Big Tech platform, we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications without any data mining.”

SekurMessenger may also eliminate several privacy and security risks by not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, and not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list. This practice sometimes leads to infection of the contacts by default. The company believes this will protect a vulnerable segment of security and privacy.

The goal for Sekur is to reach industry sectors including real estate, legal, finance, insurance, medical, government, energy, manufacturing, trade and pharmaceutical sectors, which all use proprietary information and need secure and private environments to conduct text conversations with employees and clients.

Sekur has enabled devices in 19 countries (Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Argentina, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Spain, Serbia, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand) and reports that it plans to add more soon.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

