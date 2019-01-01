QQQ
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 3:57PM
GlobeX Data Ltd is a software company. It is a distributor and license holder of secure cloud-based storage, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. The products of the company include Digital Safe, Priva Talk, and Sekur. The company sells the products through resellers and other distribution channels such as managed service providers, Internet service providers, and telecommunication companies.

GlobeX Data Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GlobeX Data (SWISF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GlobeX Data (OTCQB: SWISF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GlobeX Data's (SWISF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GlobeX Data.

Q

What is the target price for GlobeX Data (SWISF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GlobeX Data

Q

Current Stock Price for GlobeX Data (SWISF)?

A

The stock price for GlobeX Data (OTCQB: SWISF) is $0.22755 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GlobeX Data (SWISF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GlobeX Data.

Q

When is GlobeX Data (OTCQB:SWISF) reporting earnings?

A

GlobeX Data does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GlobeX Data (SWISF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GlobeX Data.

Q

What sector and industry does GlobeX Data (SWISF) operate in?

A

GlobeX Data is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.