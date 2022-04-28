More Shoppers Are Reportedly Skipping The Check-Out Line With The Growth Of Smart-Cart Technology - Check Out A2Z Smart Technologies (Nasdaq: AZ)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The local supermarket is becoming a hot testing ground for new technology making grocery shopping a quicker and more streamlined process.

While consumers have adjusted to self-scan kiosks in most grocery stores today, some companies are taking the next step to eliminate the need to stand in another line.

At Walmart Inc. WMT subsidiary Sam’s Club, customers can use an app to scan and pay for items while still in the grocery aisle. But Walmart did not appreciate a similar tool unveiled at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s BJ stores and sued the company, alleging it “infringed on patents” used at Sam’s.

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN first began implementing QR codes and cameras in 2018 and in 2020 rolled out Dash Carts. Grocery Chain Kroger Co. KR is the latest to enter the technology fray with a pilot program at one of its Ohio stores using its KroGO smart carts to help customers skip the checkout line but has no plans to expand the technology.

Not content with sitting on the success of its Cust2Mate Smart Carts with a single Evergreen Kosher Market location, Israeli technology company A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. AZ AZ has reported expanding its pilot program. After a successful rollout at its Monsey, New York, location, the Cust2Mate carts will be used at Evergreen’s 30,000-square-foot store in Pomona, New Jersey.

Added to this is the fact that they are also rolling out pilots worldwide which indicates a worldwide appetite for innovation within the grocery sector. Consumers are demanding more from retailers and A2Z’s one stop solution seems to be striking a cord in this $15 Trillion marketplace.

A2Z's all-in-one Smart Cart solution recognizes every purchased item, enabling an application marketplace where fruit and vegetables are identified by computer vision, coupons and advertising are offered, and shoppers are given an in-cart payment option e-wallet. The goal is to help consumers skip lines while allowing retail grocers to use targeting promotions and efficiently manage and move their inventory.

"We're pleased to continue providing Evergreen with our carts to offer their customers a frictionless and efficient retail solution,” Cust2Mate CEO Rafi Yam said.

A2Z’s Cust2Mate Smart Cart platform recently received National Measurement Office (NMO) certification for its Legal For Trade (LFT) weighing system. The certification, which was issued by NMO following measuring instruments regulations, qualifies the Cust2Mate scale platform to use all forms of worldwide weight measurements and currencies.

"This certification qualifies our smart carts to conduct weight-to-cost conversion regardless of the currency or unit of weight, a capability that we believe is a competitive advantage as we launch the carts to international retailers,” Yam said.

For more information on A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., visit www.a2zas.com.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The preceding/following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, a financial partner of Benzinga. This article/video is a paid sponsorship by investor relations agency Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, which is paid by A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. AZ AZ for providing investor relations and corporate communications services relating to the Company’s securities. Please see Skyline's 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement here: https://skylineccg.com/disclosures/. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Pixabay photo by ccipeggy