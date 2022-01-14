This Disruptive Company's Device Is Revolutionizing Cardiac Monitoring

Photo by Maxim Tolchinskiy on Unsplash

For anyone suffering any form of heart disease, the slightest glitch could be a death sentence. Such glitches can be tense and dreadful moments for the patient, family, loved ones and medical personnel.

Matters of the heart are not to be joshed with. The heart, about the size of your clenched fist and located between the lungs in the middle of the chest, is among the 5 vital organs you need to stay alive — the rest are the brain, lungs, liver and kidneys.

The human heart is the most important organ of the circulatory system. Your body depends on it to deliver oxygen and nutrient-rich blood to the body’s cells. When the cells are nourished properly, the body can function normally. The opposite happens when they are not.

“Heart Failure is by far the biggest problem for our patients”, says Jae Bang, Founder and CEO of Future Cardia.

Patients with heart failure have weakened heart muscles. It is the job of these muscles to pump blood throughout the body. As the pump begins to fail, fluid slowly accumulates in the lungs, resulting in difficulty breathing and frequent hospitalizations.

Heart failure emergencies are a $21 billion a year problem, and a lack of remote monitoring solutions makes it difficult for patients and healthcare providers to address crises. These patients are stuck between real emergencies and false alarms and do not know when they will have serious heart failure problems because there’s no viable monitoring solution.

Evolution of Monitoring Solutions

The journey to provide monitoring solutions began in 1960 when implantable pacemakers constructed by engineer Wilson Greatbatch began being used in humans. Since its adoption, this cardiac-management technology has saved lives and revolutionized the medical industry.

Implantable pacemakers and other life-saving technologies have evolved over the years to include capabilities such as cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), and enabling doctors to safely manage patients with conditions like dangerous arrhythmias remotely and outside the hospital.

Heart arrhythmias occur when the electrical signals that coordinate your heartbeat don’t work properly. The defective signaling causes the heart to beat either too fast (tachycardia) or too slow (bradycardia) — which can sometimes be life threatening.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is helping avert this dangerous situation. Through implantable and wearable devices, it is now possible for patients to receive timely monitoring and care remotely from the comfort of their homes, which is particularly helpful as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic and people are being encouraged to practice social distancing.

The market is now flooded with several cardiac monitors from medical and tech giants like Apple Inc. AAPL, Garmin Ltd. GRMN, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (KRX: 005930) and OMRON Corp. 6645. We believe that while they offer some help, most devices suffer from low accuracy, noncompliance and limited data and are unsuitable for long-term monitoring.

However, CardioMEMS requires a sensor implant inside the heart or around the heart (pulmonary artery) in a catheter laboratory procedure. Although accurate, it is expensive, complex and not the ideal solution for all patients.

Revolutionizing the Cardiac Monitoring Market

These shortfalls call for a more reliable option that fixes the challenges with current products on the market. Future Cardia has developed a tiny insertable cardiac monitor for a long-term heart failure monitoring solution to reduce unnecessary hospitalizations to solve this crucial problem.

Apart from providing comprehensive data and analysis to doctors and easily monitoring heart failure patients at home, each device yields billions of data points, allowing healthcare providers to compare trending changes for continuous cardiac monitoring over 2 to 3 years.

What Makes Future Cardia’s Device Unique

Detects early signs of heart failure before symptoms appear

Pre-clinical testing with 26 heart failure patients

Preparing for animal and human trials

World-renowned team of cardiologists, engineers and scientists

180 years of combined expertise in heart failure and implantable devices development

Unlike most intrusive devices that require surgery, Future Cardia’s alternative is delivered through a 2-minute office procedure via a small incision under the skin and covered with an adhesive bandage with no follow-ups needed — saving time for both patients and cardiologists. The technique brings simplicity, accuracy, high compliance for long-term monitoring and existing insurance coverage.

It is equipped with an acoustic sensor to listen to sounds in the heart and lungs, an electrocardiogram (ECG) for heart rhythms and a 3-axis accelerometer that records activity, posture and body orientation. All the data is securely sent to the phone and a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) for the cardiologist to monitor heart failure remotely.

By tracking trends in ECG and heart sounds readings, physicians can detect heart failure decompensation before the onset of symptoms — this gives them actionable data to steer the patient away from further complications.

Future Cardia believes its cardiac device provides a more compelling offering than what other companies have on the market today.

Why the Silicon Valley and VC Interest in Future Cardia?

World-renowned cardiologists, engineers and scientists: with over 180 years of combined expertise in cardiology and medical devices development with multiple exits and one IPO.

with over 180 years of combined expertise in cardiology and medical devices development with multiple exits and one IPO. Raised $4M ($3.3m on Republic and $700K from Super Angels) in 2021 to disrupt the $5B Heart Failure monitoring market.

($3.3m on Republic and $700K from Super Angels) in 2021 to disrupt the $5B Heart Failure monitoring market. Stanford StartX: is the premier accelerator program in the world with one of the highest success rates along with 10 startups achieving unicorn status in the past 12 years. StartX companies have a combined valuation of over $30B and 92% survival rate. Over 300 Silicon Valley mentors participate in the program.

is the premier accelerator program in the world with one of the highest success rates along with 10 startups achieving unicorn status in the past 12 years. StartX companies have a combined valuation of over $30B and 92% survival rate. Over 300 Silicon Valley mentors participate in the program. Johnson and Johnson's JLABS: is a global network of open innovation ecosystems, enabling and empowering innovators to accelerate the delivery of life-saving, life-enhancing health and wellness solutions to patients around the world. JLABS companies have a combined valuation of $9.4B. Five IPOs, Eight acquisitions.

