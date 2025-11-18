Nvidia's Q3 Countdown: Crypto Punters Anticipate AI Darling to Surpass Earnings Forecast, Bet These Will Be Key Themes During The Call

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is set to release its third-quarter financials on Wednesday, and cryptocurrency bettors are increasingly confident that the artificial intelligence giant will surpass earnings expectations.

Polymarket Bets On Nvidia’s Q3 Earnings

Punters on decentralized prediction platform Polymarket priced in a 90% chance that Nvidia will report earnings per share exceeding $1.25, the Street consensus forecast.

The resolution source will be the non-GAAP EPS listed in the company's official earnings documents. As of this writing, $170,476 has been wagered on the outcome.

Moreover, bettors expected “Gaming” to be a hot topic of discussion, placing 98% odds that the word gets mentioned during the call. “Omniverse” was anticipated to be the second-most likely topic to get a mention, with 90% odds in favor.

The market will resolve to "Yes" if anyone mentions the terms, regardless of context, during the call.

Nvidia’s Quarterly Earnings Like A ‘Super Bowl’

Nvidia’s upcoming earnings are being billed as one of the most consequential market moments of the year. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives sees the event as “a Super Bowl not just for tech,” but for the entire market, adding that trading floors worldwide will go silent as investors wait for the numbers.

The earnings might cause a $320 billion shift in its market value, southward or northward, potentially marking the greatest post-earnings move on record for the chipmaker.

Analysts project Nvidia will post third-quarter revenue of $54.87 billion, up from $35.08 billion in the same period last year. The chipmaker has topped Wall Street’s revenue expectations for 12 consecutive quarters.

Price Action: Nvidia shares fell 0.36% in after-hours trading to $180.72. The stock closed 2.80% lower at $181.37 during Tuesday's regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

