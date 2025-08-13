Ansys, a Synopsys SNPS company, and Nvidia NVDA on Tuesday signed an agreement to license, sell, and support Omniverse technology within Ansys simulation solutions.

Nvidia and Ansys executives said the integration delivers precise physical AI models, accurate digital twins, and physics-based virtual environments, marking a turning point for industries aiming to simulate reality with high accuracy.

With its computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and autonomous solutions, Ansys will give customers direct access to Omniverse technologies and libraries, enabling advanced capabilities such as aerodynamic analysis, autonomous vehicle safety testing, and 6G connectivity development.

Ansys integrated Nvidia Omniverse through Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) to create seamless workflows across simulation applications.

Engineering teams can innovate faster and solve complex problems by embedding Omniverse tools into the Ansys interface.

The collaboration ensures interoperability between computer-aided engineering tools, streamlining large CFD applications and improving fluid dynamics visualization in realistic digital environments.

These capabilities help engineers optimize designs more efficiently and develop high-fidelity outputs for training, testing, and validating autonomous systems.

PyAnsys, a suite of Python packages, further allows customization and automation of simulations on Omniverse, with projects like PyAnsys-Heart demonstrating real-world applications through accessible, speech-to-text interfaces.

Synopsys told Nikkei Asia on Wednesday that the rise of AI computing, advanced robotics, and other emerging technologies is fundamentally reshaping semiconductor and electronics development, creating new growth opportunities for the chip design toolmaker.

The stock gained 29% year-to-date , topping the NASDAQ Composite Index’s over 12% returns. This was backed by positive developments in the Ansys acquisition and eased export restrictions to China.

Price Action: SNPS stock closed higher by 1.57% at $625.80 on Tuesday.

